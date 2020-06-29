Heads up for Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, speaking today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Debelle's topic is - The Reserve Bank's policy actions and balance sheet .

He is speaking at an Economic Society of Australia webinar
  • at 12.30pm Sydney time, which is 0230GMT
RBA Governor Lowe has recently lifted his outlook for the economy a little, encouraged by the success at getting the virus under control in Australia (although the recent outbreak in Australia's second largest city is a set back he has not spoken on yet) and the steps being taken to reopen the economy. 

I suspect Debelle will be similarly cautiously upbeat although his role as deputy is often to lean a little more 'bad cop'.

AUD has hung in relatively well overnight in the face of USD strength (ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar starts the week strong). Negativity from Debelle might test that.

