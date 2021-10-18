Have a look at Powell's stock trading from 2020

Transaction report published

The American Prospect published a report on Jerome Powell's equity moves last year. Powell listed his net worth as $22-50 million and, frankly, I thought it was higher.





In any case, most of the moves are small and likely reflect portfolio rebalancing. One transaction stands out, it's the selling of the VTI Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF for $1m to $5m of proceeds on Oct 1.





The magazine tries to make a scandal out of it but I just don't see it.











The Fed was not a market mover at the time as all the focus was on the looming US election and Trump's on-and-off dalliance with a stimulus package.

