Hawkish Fed cut could boost USD but hang on for loses later - Citi

Citi on today's Fed decision



Citi discusses the USD outlook around today's FOMC policy decision.

"Trade talks, not Fed outlook to drive dollar direction - the prospect of a "hawkish" Fed rate cut (ie. a 25bp cut but signaling maybe one more cut at best) may lead to some USD gains over the next 24 hours as US rates markets adjust to a less dovish outlook (from currently pricing 3 Fed cuts including the one likely tonight)," Citi notes.

"More fundamentally though, the bias remains for a weaker USD though the path to sustained weakness lies with a resolution of the US - China trade dispute, not with Fed rate cuts. Should a trade deal be concluded in October, it could see a significant reversal in current CNY/ CNH weakness likely to flow on to strength in other risk currencies within G10 and EM (commodity bloc, Asia EM and even EUR)," Citi adds.



