Head of Singapore's central bank says current monetary policy appropriate for now

says GDP growth could exceed the upper end of the official 4 to 6% forecast range, barring setback to global economy

resident unemployment rate should continue to gradually decline

keeps 2021 core inflation forecast unchanged at 0 to 1%

says cpi-all items inflation forecast revised to 1.0 to 2.0% from 0.5 to 1.5%

says early concerns that defaults among weaker corporates could strain banks' profitability and capital positions have not materialised

conducting additional stress tests to assess if necessary to extend current dividend restrictions on local banks, finance companies

property market has been remarkably resilient in face of last year's recession, continued uncertainty this year

authorities remain highly vigilant to sustained increase in home prices

says monetary policy stance remains appropriate for now

goal is to make sure property market does not get ahead of economic fundamentals

says "big concern" that liquidity has gone into financial asset markets, real estate markets globally

maintains stance that retail investors should stay away from cryptoassets, cryptocurrencies

says asset management industry growing due to broader trends, has not seen significant shifts due to situation in Hong Kong

