Heads up for EUR traders - ECB's Lane speaks on Friday (the guy who pricked the euro rise)
Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank and the Bank's chief economist Philip Lane speaks on Friday 11 September 2020.
- a panel participant (online panel; discussion)
- begins at 1200 GMT
Lane said earlier this month the rising EUR did matter for ECB policy:
Overnight ECB President Lagarde was seemingly unfussed about the rising EUR. So maybe we don't hear much from Lane today. On the other hand, maybe he is the designated jawbone. We'll soon find out.