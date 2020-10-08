Heads up: Central bank speakers in the session ahead

A couple of central bank speak on the agenda this morning

0725 GMT - BOE's Bailey, ECB's Schnabel participate in a panel discussion

They will be involved in the SRB annual conference on banking stability , discussing the impact of the coronavirus crisis. There is likely to be remarks on the economy but less so on policy measures perhaps. But still, best to keep your eyes and ears peeled.





0800 GMT - ECB's de Guindos speaks in an online interview

de Guindos will be participating in a discussion organised by El Economista , discussing a few topics such as the economic recovery, bank mergers and the debt problem in Spain.





0820 GMT - ECB's de Cos speaks, participates in panel discussion

de Cos will be delivering a keynote speech at the SRB annual conference on banking stability, before participating in a panel discussion on 'Resolution planning under the Banking Package: Continuation and innovation'.





0930 GMT - SNB's Jordan speaks in an event in Zurich

Jordan will be participating in an event organised by the Progress Foundation and will be delivering a speech titled 'What makes good money'.





1015 GMT - ECB's Mersch speaks in a conference via video

Mersch will be delivering the end keynote speech at a conference on the 50th anniversary of the Werner Report . His speech will likely cover more about the EMU, so there might not be much in terms of policy remarks as such.



