Heads up: ECB and Fed speak coming up later today

Lagarde and Powell are both on the agenda in the day ahead





Let's dive right into the agenda for the ECB first:





0835 GMT - ECB president Lagarde speaks in an online event

Lagarde is expected to speak for about 25 minutes on "Europe's economic recovery" with the program details highlighting that she will be touching on 'How well is the economy recovering and is that at risk as virus cases again mount in Europe? What more can the ECB do with rates already negative, and how should central banks adapt for the future?'.





0900 GMT - ECB member de Cos speaks in the Spanish parliament

de Cos will be speaking in his capacity as Bank of Spain governor here as he presents the central bank's annual report to Spanish lawmakers. This shouldn't be of much importance given the context and speech topic.





1300 GMT - ECB president Lagarde speaks in an online video conference

Lagarde will be participating in a panel discussion carrying the title "The economic and monetary union by stages: Anniversaries of the Werner report and euro rescue funds". The discussion is scheduled for 90 minutes.





1530 GMT - ECB chief economist Lane speaks in an online event

Lane is expected to speak for 30 minutes as he delivers the European keynote speech at the event, which carries the theme "Global reset? Economics, business, and policy in the pandemic". So, one can expect potential policy remarks by Lane here.





Next up will be Fed speak that will take place later in North American trading:





1440 GMT - Fed chair Powell speaks in an online event

Powell will be participating in the same conference as ECB's Lane as he delivers a speech titled "A view from the Federal Reserve board". Expect there to be policy remarks by Powell but likely nothing of much importance. He is scheduled to speak for 50 minutes.





1545 GMT - Fed's Harker speaks in a webinar

Harker will be delivering a keynote address and speech on the economic outlook at the event, which carries the theme "Pandemic: Accelerating AI and machine learning? A cross-industry update". Given that this pertains more to machine learning, it may not be of much relevance but there will be a Q&A session scheduled.





1800 GMT - Fed's Bostic speaks in a virtual summit

Bostic will be speaking to Leadership Florida on the topic of "An inclusive recovery", which is scheduled for about 60 minutes.





2200 GMT - Fed's Kaplan participates in a webcast conversation event

Kaplan will be speaking alongside Bank of Mexico governor Diaz on economic issues involving the US and global economy via webcast. There might be some policy remarks here but I would expect them to be rather inconsequential.




