Heads up for a speech from ECB President Lagarde Monday 19 October 2020 (and loads more from the ECB)
European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde is to speak at 1230 GMT today.
- Pre-recorded opening remarks by Ms Lagarde at the online ECB Conference on Monetary Policy: bridging science and practice.
And at 1240 GMT Lagarde speaks at the 16th congress of the Régions de France in Paris
Lagarde is not the only speaker from the ECB today, its a packed agenda of ECB Board member speeches.
Luis de Guindos
- at the "XI Financial Forum" in Madrid
- 0715 GMT
Pablo Henandez de Coz
- at 1115 GMT
- topic is banking supervision
Yves Mersch
- at MNI Connect Roundtable
- 1130 GMT
Philip Lane
- Welcoming comments at the ECB conference on Monetary policy: bridging science and practice
- 1240 GMT
Fernandez-Bollo
- at a virtual meeting with Mazars and OMFIF
- 1540 GMT