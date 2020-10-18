Heads up for a speech from ECB President Lagarde Monday 19 October 2020 (and loads more from the ECB)

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde is to speak at 1230 GMT today.

Pre-recorded opening remarks by Ms Lagarde at the online ECB Conference on Monetary Policy: bridging science and practice.

And at 1240 GMT Lagarde speaks at the 16th congress of the Régions de France in Paris





Lagarde is not the only speaker from the ECB today, its a packed agenda of ECB Board member speeches.





Luis de Guindos

at the "XI Financial Forum" in Madrid

0715 GMT Pablo Henandez de Coz

at 1115 GMT

topic is banking supervision





Yves Mersch

at MNI Connect Roundtable

1130 GMT

Philip Lane

Welcoming comments at the ECB conference on Monetary policy: bridging science and practice

1240 GMT

Fernandez-Bollo

at a virtual meeting with Mazars and OMFIF

1540 GMT



