Heads up for Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking from 0225GMT

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

BOJ head will be in the Diet (Japan's parliament) again today from 11.25am local time.

Its very unlikely we will hear anything new from Kuroda. His appearances in parliament have him reiterating policy, not announcing new ones. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose