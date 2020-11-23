Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.5809 (vs. yesterday at 6.5719)
-
NZD is rocketing on the RBNZ house price news
-
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says pace of pick up in economy is only moderate
-
NZ government is considering adding house prices to the RBNZ mandate
-
US NY Fed President Williams will available for questions on Tuesday