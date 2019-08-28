Heads up for Fed's Daly to speak at 2130GMT

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Dr. Mary Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco is speaking at the RBNZ / IMF conference in New Zealand. 

Topic will be using a dual mandate framework for monetary policymaking and the tradeoffs involved.
Following prepared text speech she will wil be taking questions.
All from 2130GMT

Apart from Daly I don't see any other central bankers scheduled to speak at the event. But staying tuned in case someone from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand chimes in. 

