Heads up for Fed's Daly to speak at 2130GMT

Dr. Mary Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco is speaking at the RBNZ / IMF conference in New Zealand.

Topic will be using a dual mandate framework for monetary policymaking and the tradeoffs involved.

Following prepared text speech she will wil be taking questions.

All from 2130GMT





Apart from Daly I don't see any other central bankers scheduled to speak at the event. But staying tuned in case someone from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand chimes in.















