Heads up for RBA Governor Lowe speaking in an hour, 0300 GMT

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking,

Topic is Delta, the Economy and Monetary Policy

at the ANIKA Foundation (online event)

1245pm local time (speech begins at 1pm)

After the speech will be Q&A, which are expected to hone in on how confident the RBA is on their expected economic rebound. At its most recent meeting the RBA went ahead with its scheduled taper of bond purchases but extended the time frame. Sort of a fence-sitting policy adjustment.

Virtual event, hence no free lunch.







