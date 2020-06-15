Heads up for RBA monetary policy minutes due Tuesday - QE info awaited

Reserve Bank of Australia minutes are due on 16 June 2020 at 0130GMT

The meeting was held on June 2

Since then Governor Lowe has allowed some optimism to creep back into his public comments. For example, he said last week the depth of the economic downturn may not be as severe as it was thought it would be a month or so back. Lowe is a dyed-in-the-wool optimist I but he does have a reasonable basis for thinking this - while the lock down in Australia was harsh (not as harsh as elsewhere) the virus has been controlled (so far) and recovery is progressing.





The minutes of the Reserve Bank board's meeting will be scoured specifically for information on how the Bank sees its QE bond buying program progressing. The RBA has not bought bonds since May 6, despite yilelds on the 3 and 10 years edging back a touch higher.



















