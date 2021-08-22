Heads up for the Fed's Jackson Hole full agenda - when to expect it

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The big event for this week is the Kansas City Federal Reserve symposium, August  27 - 30.

The full agenda will be made available at 7 pm US Central time (CT), which is 8 pm US ET on August 26
  • 0000 GMT August 27
Note that in your diary if interested - I'll get the agenda posted once its made available. 

What we do know of the agenda is that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s opening remarks will be at 9 am CT/10 am ET/1400 GMT on August 27. Earlier info posted here:
