Heads up for the Fed's Jackson Hole full agenda - when to expect it
The big event for this week is the Kansas City Federal Reserve symposium, August 27 - 30.
The full agenda will be made available at 7 pm US Central time (CT), which is 8 pm US ET on August 26
- 0000 GMT August 27
Note that in your diary if interested - I'll get the agenda posted once its made available.
What we do know of the agenda is that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s opening remarks will be at 9 am CT/10 am ET/1400 GMT on August 27. Earlier info posted here:
