Heads up for the PBOC onshore yuan mid rate setting

Yesterday's USD/CNY rate from the People's Bank of China was the bell that signalled an end to the burst of fear that had seen risk slide in the early hours on Monday

For today the estimate I've seen is for a big fall for the CNY, via Reuters comes a mid rate expectation of 7.1055 (yesterday's was 7.0570). I dunno, I can't see a 400+ point drop for the CNY (a higher USD/CNY is a drop for the yuan), but there you go.











