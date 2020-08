Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP)

due at 0130GMT

I posted a preview earlier:

RBA Statement on Monetary Policy August 2020 - preview JPM recommended selling some AUD to taker profit on longs ahead of the announcement:

The RBA will not changing their ultra loose policy any time soon. The SoMP will have updated forecasts but these will be couched in so much uncertainty its not like to move AUD too much.