Heads up for the Reserve Bank of Australia June meeting minutes - due at the bottom of the hour
Coming up at 0130GMT on Tuesday 16 June 2020
Also, quick snippet previews:
WPAC:
- The market will be looking for any comments around the recent AUD surge and the expected timing of the recovery.
ASB:
- The RBA Governor noted in the statement that "it is possible that the depth of the downturn will be less than expected". The focus in the Minutes will be what has prompted this change of thinking and any hints of what a revised outlook for the Australian economy could look like.
- Any discussion around the outlook for bond purchases will be closely scrutinised given the RBA has not purchased any bonds since 6 May and yields on both three-year Australian Government Bond Yields and ten-year Australian Government Bond Yields have drifted higher.
ANZ:
- The AUD hasn't featured in the RBA statementfor three months, but was there any discussion at the meeting?