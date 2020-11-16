Heads up: RBA governor Philip Lowe to speak on monetary policy later at 0840 GMT
Will there be some conversation about negative rates again?
Lowe will be speaking at the CEDA annual dinner later today at 0840 GMT, where he will be talking about 'Covid, our changing economy and monetary policy'. As such, expect there to be policy remarks from Lowe and you can check out the speech later here.
Two weeks ago, Lowe said that negative rates were "extraordinarily unlikely" but "not saying that it will never happen". Let's see if he sticks to that messaging today.