Heads up: RBA June monetary policy decision due at the bottom of the hour

No fireworks expected by the RBA





The RBA already gave the market a heads up that they will only start to deliberate changes in July so don't expect much from the policy meeting today.





The language should be the same but perhaps just be mindful in case they do see some risks on the horizon amid the recent virus situation in Victoria.





That said, there is also perhaps an argument for the central bank to tilt things a bit more hawkish before making any changes like their counterparts in Canada and NZ. But in my view, the RBA is not quite there yet as compared to the others.



