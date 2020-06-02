Heads up: RBA monetary policy decision coming at the bottom of the hour

The RBA will be announcing its June monetary policy decision at 0430 GMT









Amid the better financial conditions over the past few weeks, the RBA did pull back their QE purchases - since they were initially intended for YCC in the first place - so their language on this is arguably the only interesting spot to watch.





But even so, the impact may be minimal as the RBA will likely reaffirm that this remains an option for them should we see financial conditions tighten once again like in March.





Not much is expected from this as the central bank is expected to keep its cash rate unchanged at 0.25% and should reaffirm that its accommodative monetary policy stance will stay in place for an extended period of time in dealing with the economic fallout.