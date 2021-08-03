Heads up: RBA monetary policy decision due at the bottom of the hour

The RBA will announce its latest policy decision at 0430 GMT





No change to the cash rate is expected but it could be a meeting that has significant implications for the aussie.





There is a growing expectation that the central bank will reverse its call to taper bond purchases by mid-September amid the recent spread of the delta variant in the country, prompting restrictions in Sydney.





That should see the RBA kick the tapering can down the road to November or even possibly February next year considering the circumstances.





In essence, this could be a meeting where the RBA adopts a rather "safe than sorry" approach in order to signal further support for businesses and the economy.



