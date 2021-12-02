Heightened risk of faster policy normalisation from the Bank of Korea
The bank of Korea is South Korea's central bank. ANZ warn in light of the fast pace of inflation in the country, i.e. this:
Remarks out of the BoK:
- see CPI to hover above target for a while
- will closely monitor CPI trend
- 2021 annual inflation could be above the central bank's 2.3% forecast
ANZ:
- South Korea's inflation accelerated further to 3.7% y/y in November, at the fastest pace since December 2011.
- Given the Bank of Korea's concerns about inflation, the odds are in favour of a front-loaded monetary policy normalisation.
