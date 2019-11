There is a rotation of Federal Reserve regional bank presidents for voting positions on the Federal Open Market Committee each year.

The board of governors does not change, just the regional ban presidents.





Here is who is off next year:

James Bullard

Charles Evans

Esther George



Eric Rosengren



Here is who is on to replace them next year:

Patrick Harker

Robert Kaplan



Neel Kashkari

Loretta Mester Note that all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even non-voters.

