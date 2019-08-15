Here is the article that prompted the terse comeback from RBNZ Governor Orr

The comments on Reserve Bank of New Zealand  independence from Governor Orr are here earlier:

Here is the link to the article written by Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope that orr responded to:
  • By advocating policies outside of monetary policy, the Reserve Bank risks creating the impression that the boundaries between Reserve Bank policy and Government policy are indistinct.
  • Business confidence would be better supported if the Reserve Bank focused on a conservative, principles-based, no-surprises approach to monetary policy.
Yowza!

