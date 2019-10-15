Here is the schedule for Fedspeak this week as we count down to Clarida on Friday
Here is the schedule (all times GMT)
Today
- 1930 Daly
Wednesday
- 1445 Evans
- 1700 Kaplan
- 1800 Beige Book
- 1900 Brainard
Thursday
- 1800 Evans and Bowman
- 1900 Williams
Friday
- 1300 Kaplan
- 1405 George
- 1530 Clarida
It's no coincidence that the Fed's Vice-Chair is the final person to speak. His comments are on the economy and policy and outlook at a CFA conference in Boston. The market is currently pricing in a 71% chance of cut on October 30 and his job will be to move that towards 100% or zero.