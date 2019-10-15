Here is the schedule for Fedspeak this week as we count down to Clarida on Friday

Here is the schedule (all times GMT)

Today
  • 1930 Daly
Wednesday
  • 1445 Evans
  • 1700 Kaplan
  • 1800 Beige Book
  • 1900 Brainard
Thursday
  • 1800 Evans and Bowman
  • 1900  Williams
Friday
  • 1300 Kaplan
  • 1405 George
  • 1530 Clarida
It's no coincidence that the Fed's Vice-Chair is the final person to speak. His comments are on the economy and policy and outlook at a CFA conference in Boston. The market is currently pricing in a 71% chance of cut on October 30 and his job will be to move that towards 100% or zero.

