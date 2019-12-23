Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - BOJ meeting minutes

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The data agenda each day for the next couple of weeks  is going to be very light indeed as the holiday kick in.

However, making note of today as we do get the minutes from the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting back in October. 

The 'Summary of Opinions' comes out many weeks ahead of the full minutes of the meeting, and gives a very good guide to the conversation at the meeting. The 'summary' for the October meeting is here.

Mall Santa is pensive

