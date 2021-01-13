Here is who gets a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee in 2021
I haven't posted on the FOMC voters in 2021. The regional Presidents rotate on and off the committee each year (except for the head of the New York branch, John Williams at present. The NY Fed have a permanent FOMC vote).
Each member of the Board of Governors vote:
- Fed Chair, Jerome Powell
- Vice-Chair Richard Clarida
- Randal Quarles
- Lael Brainard
- Michelle Bowman
- Christopher Waller
- there is a vacant seat amongst the Board of Governors
Regional Bank Presidents with a vote in 2021:
- NY - John Williams
- Atlanta - Rapheal Bostic
- Chicago - Charles Evans
- Richmond - Thoms Barkin
- San Francisco - Mary Daly
Regional Bank Presidents without a vote in 2021 (Note that all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even the non-voters. ):
- Boston - Eric Rosengren
- Cleveland - Loretta Mester
- Dallas - Robert Kaplan
- Kansas City - Esther George
- Minneapolis - Neel Kashkari
- Philadelphia - Patrick Harker
- St. Louis - James Bullard
The next FOMC meeting is January 26 - 27.