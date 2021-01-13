Here is who gets a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee in 2021

I haven't posted on the FOMC voters in 2021. The regional Presidents rotate on and off the committee each year (except for the head of the New York branch, John Williams at present. The NY Fed have a permanent FOMC vote).

Each member of the Board of Governors vote:

Fed Chair, Jerome Powell

Vice-Chair Richard Clarida

Randal Quarles

Lael Brainard

Michelle Bowman

Christopher Waller

there is a vacant seat amongst the Board of Governors

Regional Bank Presidents with a vote in 2021:

NY - John Williams

Atlanta - Rapheal Bostic

Chicago - Charles Evans

Richmond - Thoms Barkin

San Francisco - Mary Daly

Regional Bank Presidents without a vote in 2021 (Note that all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even the non-voters. ):



Boston - Eric Rosengren

Cleveland - Loretta Mester

Dallas - Robert Kaplan

Kansas City - Esther George

Minneapolis - Neel Kashkari

Philadelphia - Patrick Harker

St. Louis - James Bullard

The next FOMC meeting is January 26 - 27.











