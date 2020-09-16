Here's a preview of a policy change coming from the FOMC today

The FOMC meeting statement is due Wednesday 16 September 2020 at 1800 GMT.

will include the Summary of Economic Projections & dot plot

Federal Reserve Chair Powell press conference follows at 1830 GMT.

Earlier previews here - its a (almost - the exception is a little further down this post) consensus view from analysts the FOMC will remain unchanged:

UBS is tipping some policy modification from the Committee:

the bank expects the Fed to issue forward guidance that funds rate will remain at zero until forecast for one-year-forward inflation is at least 2.25%

and also expects the Bank Fed to shift Treasury purchases to 5-year and longer





