Here's a preview of a policy change coming from the FOMC today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The FOMC meeting statement is due Wednesday 16 September 2020 at 1800 GMT. 

  • will include the Summary of Economic Projections & dot plot
  • Federal Reserve Chair Powell press conference follows at 1830 GMT.  
Earlier previews here - its a (almost - the exception is a little further down this post) consensus view from analysts the FOMC will remain unchanged:
UBS is tipping some policy modification from the Committee:

  • the bank expects the Fed to issue forward guidance that funds rate will remain at zero until forecast for one-year-forward inflation is at least 2.25%
  • and also expects the Bank Fed to shift Treasury purchases to 5-year and longer



