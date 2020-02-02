Here's an RBA preview looking for a cash rate cut - meeting Tuesday 4 February 2020

Found one! Everywhere else I look I see an on hold interest rate is expected.

For example, earlier previews:

ING, however, are expecting a surprise cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia

We think that the bushfire emergency as well as the concerns related to the Coronavirus (and its impacts on Chinese activity) play a key role in the Australian economic outlook and should convince the RBA to lower the Cash Rate (by 25bp)

Alternatively, a hold should still be characterised by a more dovish tone hence suggesting an imminent rate cut.

And, if we get a cut as ING expect, AUD should drop hard:

Given that the implied probability for a cut is very low, we expect the downside potential for AUD/USD to be significant. If the Coronavirus story keeps market on a risk-off mood, we cannot exclude a break below 0.66 next week.







I like ING's reasoning but do not think the RBA will cut.





