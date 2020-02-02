Here's an RBA preview looking for a cash rate cut - meeting Tuesday 4 February 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Found one! Everywhere else I look I see an on hold interest rate is expected.

For example, earlier previews:  
ING, however, are expecting a surprise cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia 
  • We think that the bushfire emergency as well as the concerns related to the Coronavirus (and its impacts on Chinese activity) play a key role in the Australian economic outlook and should convince the RBA to lower the Cash Rate (by 25bp)
  • Alternatively, a hold should still be characterised by a more dovish tone hence suggesting an imminent rate cut. 
And, if we get a cut as ING expect, AUD should drop hard:
  • Given that the implied probability for a cut is very low, we expect the downside potential for AUD/USD to be significant. If the Coronavirus story keeps market on a risk-off mood, we cannot exclude a break below 0.66 next week.   

I like ING's reasoning but do not think the RBA will cut. 

Found one! Everywhere else I look I see an on hold interest rate is expected.He say's he is not moving.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose