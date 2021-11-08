Here's the expected timetable for appointing the Federal Reserve Chair (Powell the favourite)
For those tracking the job prospects from Fed Chair Powell, Politico have outlined a likely timetable for nomination ahead:
- Biden last week said he intended to announce his nominees to the Federal Reserve board
- but he wouldn't say whether he planned to replace Powell
- Powell's seat is up in February ... Two sources with knowledge of the process said they expect a decision to be made by Thanksgiving at the latest.
