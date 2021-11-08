Here's the expected timetable for appointing the Federal Reserve Chair (Powell the favourite)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

For those tracking the job prospects from Fed Chair Powell, Politico have outlined a likely timetable for nomination ahead:

  • Biden last week said he intended to announce his nominees to the Federal Reserve board
  • but he wouldn't say whether he planned to replace Powell 
  • Powell's seat is up in February ... Two sources with knowledge of the process said they expect a decision to be made by Thanksgiving at the latest.
More at that link above. 

For those tracking the job prospects from Fed Chair Powell, Politico have outlined a likely timetable for nomination ahead:

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose