Here's the gaffe from ECB's Lane that triggered the rate hike story
Reuters with the report, ICYMI, European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane revealing information in a private meeting.
- a private meeting with German economists
- The ECB had not made this long-term forecast public, meaning Lane could face questions from the public and lawmakers about the report, which suggests he revealed unpublished information to a select group of individuals.
- Lane revealed in a private meeting with German economists that the ECB expects to hit its 2% inflation goal by 2025,
