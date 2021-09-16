Here's the gaffe from ECB's Lane that triggered the rate hike story

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reuters with the report, ICYMI, European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane revealing information in a private meeting.

  •  a private meeting with German economists
  • The ECB had not made this long-term forecast public, meaning Lane could face questions from the public and lawmakers about the report, which suggests he revealed unpublished information to a select group of individuals.
As an aside, will these officials never learn??? 

Here is the link to the Reuters pice, ungated. 
  • Lane revealed in a private meeting with German economists that the ECB expects to hit its 2% inflation goal by 2025,
Earlier posts on the gaffe:
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose