Here's what it looks like when a central banker puts his ego aside for a moment
Re-upping earlier posts on comments from Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Waller:
Waller was speaking in an interview with CNBC.
Apart from the substance of his comments, which would be a game-changer should they become more widespread amongst Fed officials I noted his regard for evidence (over ego):
- on inflation, Waller said the recent rise is likely transitory but there is evidence that may not be the case.
"May not be the case" is probably as close as a central banker ever gets to conceding he (or she) may have been wrong. Time will tell of course.
Oh, and as for being a game-changer, it is not yet at least: