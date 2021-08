Here's what it looks like when a central banker puts his ego aside for a moment

Re-upping earlier posts on comments from Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Waller:

ICYMI - Fed's Waller concedes a tapering announcement could come in September Greg had the headlines earlier still, during the US session: Fed Governor Waller: Inflation well above 2% target Waller was speaking in an interview with CNBC.

on inflation, Waller said the recent rise is likely transitory but there is evidence that may not be the case.

on inflation, Waller said the recent rise is likely transitory but there is evidence that may not be the case.

"May not be the case" is probably as close as a central banker ever gets to conceding he (or she) may have been wrong. Time will tell of course.





Oh, and as for being a game-changer, it is not yet at least: