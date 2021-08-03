Here's what it looks like when a central banker puts his ego aside for a moment

Re-upping earlier posts on comments from Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Waller:

on inflation, Waller said the recent rise is likely transitory but there is evidence that may not be the case.

"May not be the case" is probably as close as a central banker ever gets to conceding he (or she) may have been wrong. Time will tell of course.





Oh, and as for being a game-changer, it is not yet at least: