Here's why there will be no speeches from Federal Reserve officials for the next week (and more)

Federal Reserve System Chair Powell spoke on Friday, October 22:

ICYMI - Fed Chair Powell says he thinks it time to taper, not to raise rates And, that is the last we will hear from anyone at the Fed until November 4. And, that is the last we will hear from anyone at the Fed until November 4.





From Saturday just passed (October 23) the Fed entered its media 'blackout' period - a policy which limits the extent to which Federal Open Market Committee participants and staff can speak publicly or grant interviews. The period begins the two Saturday's preceding a FOMC meeting and ends the Thursday following.





With the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting doing up on November 2-3 the 'no Fed Speakers' period runs through to November 4. Powell, of course, will given a press conference following the Fed statement on November 3. Until then, enjoy the quiet!