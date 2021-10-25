Here's why there will be no speeches from Federal Reserve officials for the next week (and more)
Federal Reserve System Chair Powell spoke on Friday, October 22:
From Saturday just passed (October 23) the Fed entered its media 'blackout' period - a policy which limits the extent to which Federal Open Market Committee participants and staff can speak publicly or grant interviews. The period begins the two Saturday's preceding a FOMC meeting and ends the Thursday following.
With the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting doing up on November 2-3 the 'no Fed Speakers' period runs through to November 4. Powell, of course, will given a press conference following the Fed statement on November 3. Until then, enjoy the quiet!
