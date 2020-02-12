Highlights from Fed's Powell testimony
Fed chair is speaking in front of the Senate banking panel
So far the testimony from Fed's Powell has been pretty tame. There is not been a lot of talk about the economy or policy. Below will be a stream of some of the highlights from his testimony:
- Very focused on threat of cyber attacks
- Cyber attacks could accept confidence in financial sector
- The biggest issue of the federal budget is healthcare spending
- US spending on healthcare very high for returns
- Fed likely to need to QE, forward guidance in a downturn
- he would be concerned about the level of the US debt
- need federal debt growth to be slower than GDP growth
- housing sector during better but affordability and issue
- uncertainty around trade has declined
- less uncertainty may mean upside for investment