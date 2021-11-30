Highlights of Yellen and Powell Q&A testimony. It is a good time to retire "transitory" for inflation.

Question-and-answer session

S&P index -24.36 points or -0.53% 4630



Dow industrial average -308 points or -0.87% 34828



NASDAQ index unchanged at 15782



Russell 2000-24.75 points or -1.1% at 2217.43



10 year yield 1.412%



2 year yield at 0.445%



Crude oil $67.50



Gold $1804.93

Yellen testimony highlights:

stablecoins can result in some greater efficiencies if adequately regulated

Powell testimony highlights:

price increases have spread much broadly over recent months



risk of higher inflation has increased



higher prices are traced to supply and demand influences



it's a good time to retire "transitory" for inflation

The USD has moved higher on Powell's transitory reference.

