Highlights of Yellen and Powell Q&A testimony. It is a good time to retire "transitory" for inflation.

  • S&P index -24.36 points or -0.53% 4630
  • Dow industrial average -308 points or -0.87% 34828
  • NASDAQ index unchanged at 15782
  • Russell 2000-24.75 points or -1.1% at 2217.43
  • 10 year yield 1.412%
  • 2 year yield at 0.445%
  • Crude oil $67.50
  • Gold $1804.93
Yellen testimony highlights:
  • stablecoins can result in some greater efficiencies if adequately regulated
Powell testimony highlights:
  • price increases have spread much broadly over recent months
  • risk of higher inflation has increased
  • higher prices are traced to supply and demand influences
  • it's a good time to retire "transitory" for inflation
The USD has moved higher on Powell's transitory reference.  
