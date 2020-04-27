HKD - HK 'central bank' ramps up its defence of the band
The Hong Kong dollar is testing the strong end of its currency band.
That is, HKD strengthening against the USD (USD/HKD lower as you can see below)
HKMA is injecting HKD into the banking system to defend the bottom of the band.
- when the aggregate balance expands (funds injected like the HKMA is doing), then local interest rates fall. Lower rates reduce the incentive for investors to buy the Hong Kong dollar.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is Hong Kong's currency board and works as the central bank.
The linked exchange rate is kept between 7.75 and 7.85 per USD.