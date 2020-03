The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) keep the HK dollar 'pegged' in range against the USD and have done so for decades.

There are periodic scares and much market speculation that the peg will break but the HKMA keeps the peg pegged!





HK Financial Secretary Chan says the HKMA will contiunue monitoring the situation

will keep the peg stable

The linked exchange rate is kept between 7.75 and 7.85 per USD.





Monthly candles back to 2007: