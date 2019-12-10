How the FX market will react to Wednesday's FOMC - BofA
What's coming from the Fed on Dec 11
Bank of America Global Research discusses its expectations around tomorrow's FOMC policy meeting.
"We expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged at 1.50-1.75% at the December meeting and guide towards a hold in policy. The dots should shift lower by 25bps and show a pause in 2020. The statement likely flags that policy "remains appropriate","BofA notes.
"Given key upcoming policy events, we doubt the FX market will react much to a December FOMC meeting outcome. Rather, we expect FX price action will likely continue taking cues from UK election/Brexit risks as well as US-China trade policy developments, clarity on which we should have as the week draws to a conclusion.
"Accordingly, we think the hurdle for a significant USD reaction on Wednesday is fairly high,
though we agree with our colleagues on the rates strategy side that
risks seem somewhat episodically skewed toward a hawkish market reaction
and accompanying USD strength given the market's dovish view of the Fed in 2020," BofA adds.
