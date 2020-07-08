ICYMI -BoE chief economist Haldane said recovery so far faster than expected, but ….

Chief Economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, spoke on Tuesday.

Reuters have a recap here.

Haldane repeated his view 
  • the recovery so far had been faster than the BoE or any other mainstream economic forecaster had predicted
  • said that there were huge uncertainties about the longer-term outlook
Most specifically, and unsurprisingly, the 'but' in the headline refers to the next wave or waves of coronavirus:
  • "How big will be the second and third and fourth wave peaks? They surely will come,"
  • "What's to play for is how large those peaks will be."
