ICYMI -BoE chief economist Haldane said recovery so far faster than expected, but ….

Chief Economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, spoke on Tuesday.

Reuters have a recap here





Haldane repeated his view

the recovery so far had been faster than the BoE or any other mainstream economic forecaster had predicted

said that there were huge uncertainties about the longer-term outlook

Most specifically, and unsurprisingly, the 'but' in the headline refers to the next wave or waves of coronavirus:

"How big will be the second and third and fourth wave peaks? They surely will come,"

"What's to play for is how large those peaks will be."





