ICYMI - BoE says core of the UK financial system is resilient to, prepared for Brexit

BoE says core of the UK financial system is resilient to, prepared for Brexit

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

From the Bank of England's latest Financial Stability Report (for December 2019)

  • The core of the UK financial system - including banks, dealers and insurance companies - is resilient to and prepared for the wide range of UK economic and financial risks it could face, including a worst‑case disorderly Brexit.
Which is good news.

More:
  • Most risks to UK financial stability that could arise from disruption to cross-border financial services in a worst-case disorderly Brexit have been mitigated.
The full FSR is here (PDF link)


