ICYMI - BoE says core of the UK financial system is resilient to, prepared for Brexit
From the Bank of England's latest Financial Stability Report (for December 2019)
- The core of the UK financial system - including banks, dealers and insurance companies - is resilient to and prepared for the wide range of UK economic and financial risks it could face, including a worst‑case disorderly Brexit.
Which is good news.
More:
- Most risks to UK financial stability that could arise from disruption to cross-border financial services in a worst-case disorderly Brexit have been mitigated.
The full FSR is here (PDF link).