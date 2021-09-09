ICYMI - ECB leaves key rates unchanged but tapers QE
For the folks in Asia just waking up who may ha ve missed the European Central Bank news.
Unlikely, but just in case.
The headlines:
- ECB leaves key rates unchanged but tapers QE
- Lagarde opening statement: Current inflation increase largely temporary
- Lagarde Q&A: We are re-calibrating PEPP, not tapering
- ECB boosts 2021 inflation forecast to 2.2% from 1.9%
- ECB boosts 2021 GDP forecast to 5.0% from 4.6%
- Sources: ECB policymakers agreed on PEPP monthly purchase target
- ECB left key policy rates unchanged (marginal lending facility at zero, deposit facility at -0.50%) as expected
- Pace of bond-buying under PEPP to be a little slower