ICYMI - ECB leaves key rates unchanged but tapers QE

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

For the folks in Asia just waking up who may ha ve missed the European Central Bank news.

Unlikely, but just in case. 

The headlines:
  • ECB left key policy rates unchanged (marginal lending facility at zero, deposit facility at -0.50%) as expected
  • Pace of bond-buying under PEPP to be a little slower


