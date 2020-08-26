ICYMI - Fed's George says not opposed to overshooting inflation target

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George spoke in an interview

doesn’t oppose some overshooting of the Fed's 2% inflation target

sees more risk of price pressures being too weak than too strong

Spoke Wednesday with Bloomberg TV

“I have never thought of 2% as a ceiling but to really stay focused on what anchors inflation expectations in the economy”

"Importantly, what we see today are really, generally deflationary kinds of forces," she said. "So until demand comes back, until we see the economy regain its footing, it's hard to see in the near term. There is a lot of stimulus that may be out there at the point that the economy regains its footing. Today is probably not that day."

George is at the hawkish end of the FOMC spectrum. Quite the comment from her.
















