ICYMI - Fed's Harker did not support the October FOMC rate cut

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker is not a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, but if he was he says  he would have dissented.

Greg had the news earlier:
The Wall Street Journal have a recap up now:
  • Fed wrong to lower interest rates last month.
  • the main issue holding growth back right now is uncertainty
  • the cost of capital isn't a source of restraint, which means lowering rates right now simply won't have much impact on economic activity
ps. Harker will be a voter in 2020. 
