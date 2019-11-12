ICYMI - Fed's Harker did not support the October FOMC rate cut
Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker is not a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, but if he was he says he would have dissented.
Greg had the news earlier:
The Wall Street Journal have a recap up now:
- Fed wrong to lower interest rates last month.
- the main issue holding growth back right now is uncertainty
- the cost of capital isn't a source of restraint, which means lowering rates right now simply won't have much impact on economic activity
ps. Harker will be a voter in 2020.