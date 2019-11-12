ICYMI - Fed's Harker did not support the October FOMC rate cut

Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker is not a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, but if he was he says he would have dissented.

Fed wrong to lower interest rates last month.

the main issue holding growth back right now is uncertainty

the cost of capital isn't a source of restraint, which means lowering rates right now simply won't have much impact on economic activity











ps. Harker will be a voter in 2020.