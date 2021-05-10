ICYMI - Fed's Kaplan said (again) its good to start talking taper sooner rather than later

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan spoke on Bloomberg TV

Greg was all over his remarks here:

Kaplan has been flying the flag to at least talk about tapering, while other Fed officials have pretty much fallen in line behind Powell who is of the opinion that its still too early.





It looks like markets paid more attention to Kaplan's view today though with higher yields an lower stock prices.





