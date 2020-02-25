ICYMI - Fed's Mester sees US economy performing well, coronavirus a big risk

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Loretta Mester is President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, she spoke on Monday US time:

And, if that lot above is not enough, Reuters have a recap piece up:
  • "The economy has been performing well and I expect that to continue" 
  • … the potential impact of the coronavirus "At this point, it is difficult to assess the magnitude of the economic effects, but this new source of uncertainty is something I will be carefully monitoring" 
