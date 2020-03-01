ICYMI: Goldman Sachs forecast a Fed interest rate cut in March (and more to follow)

Goldman Sachs from Friday with a note saying they expect the COVID-19 outbreak to lead to a "short-lived global contraction" on the world economy

Will force the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

to cut in March and through to June by a total of 75 bp

FOMC meet March 17-18





UPDATE - weekend update from GS … now looking for a full 1% cut not the 75bp





GS expect the weakness ion the economy to stop short of a r3ecession, and look for a rebound in H2 2020











