ICYMI: Goldman Sachs forecast a Fed interest rate cut in March (and more to follow)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Goldman Sachs from Friday with a note saying they expect the COVID-19 outbreak to lead to a "short-lived global contraction" on the world economy

  • Will force the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates
  • to cut in March and through to June by a total of 75 bp
FOMC meet March 17-18

UPDATE - weekend update from GS … now looking for a full 1% cut not the 75bp

--
GS expect the weakness ion the economy to stop short of a r3ecession, and look for a rebound in H2 2020

