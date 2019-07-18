ICYMI: Kyle Bass says US in a 'tractor beam' to zero rates
Kyle Bass, Hayman Capital Management fund manager, spoke with the Financial Times.
In brief:
- US to enter a recession by mid-2020
- Federal Reserve to be pushed into crisis mode
- "As we have all learned, once an economy falls into the tractor beam of zero rates, it's almost impossible to escape them,"
- KB citing inversion of yield curve
- "Growth numbers are going to come down and real growth might go to zero. We're probably never going to go away from zero rates."
Bass' recent global macro calls I've seen haven't been too great. Here is the link to the FT piece.