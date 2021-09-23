ICYMI - Norway's central bank rate hike Thursday
Norges Bank Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, raised the sight deposit rate to 0.25%
- from zero
- the hike was as expected
The Bank said it expect to do the same again in December, another hike
- and three more hikes by the end of 2022 (to 1.25%) had become more likely.
The governor of the Norwegian central bank spoke at a press conference after:
- There is a strong recovery in the Norwegian economy
- It's time to start a gradual normalisation of the policy rate