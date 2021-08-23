ICYMI - PBOC Gov Yi Gang said will boost support in the months ahead
The People's Bank of China held a symposium on Monday, in statements after Governor Yi Gang said
- that it is necessary to continue to do a good job of cross-cycle design,
- link up credit work in the second half of this year and the first half of next year,
- increase credit support to the real economy, especially small, medium and micro enterprises,
- enhance the stability of the total credit growth, and maintain currency stability
That via Chinese media reports - note the reference to "cross-cycle", which I posted on earlier, here:
