ICYMI - PBOC Gov Yi Gang said will boost support in the months ahead

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The People's Bank of China held a symposium on Monday, in statements after Governor Yi Gang said 

  • that it is necessary to continue to do a good job of cross-cycle design, 
  • link up credit work in the second half of this year and the first half of next year, 
  • increase credit support to the real economy, especially small, medium and micro enterprises,
  • enhance the stability of the total credit growth, and maintain currency stability
That via Chinese media reports - note the reference to "cross-cycle", which I posted on earlier, here:

