ICYMI - PBOC Gov Yi Gang said will boost support in the months ahead

The People's Bank of China held a symposium on Monday, in statements after Governor Yi Gang said

that it is necessary to continue to do a good job of cross-cycle design,

link up credit work in the second half of this year and the first half of next year,

increase credit support to the real economy, especially small, medium and micro enterprises,

enhance the stability of the total credit growth, and maintain currency stability

That via Chinese media reports - note the reference to "cross-cycle", which I posted on earlier, here:







