ICYMI - PBOC says lending rates will fall further

The People's Bank of China concluded a quarterly meeting Monday evening (Asia time).

The statement from the Bank that followed contained the usual soothing words along the lines of:

China will make its monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate

will keep interbank liquidity reasonable

internal and external environment facing the Chinese economy still has risks

China will seek greater international economic policy coordination

will combat external shocks to support growth

China will increase flexibility of the yuan exchange rate, it will be kept stable within a reasonable and balanced range



Of more interest was the bank noted that recent reforms in deposits and lending will help drive a further decline in real lending rates.





Offshore yuan has weakened from its highs the past few weeks, the PBOC slowed then has halted (at least for now) its rally - taking advantage of the heightened speculation of Fed tapering to come.







